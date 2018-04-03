Analyzing C. H. Robinson (CHRW) & Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP)

C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of C. H. Robinson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of C. H. Robinson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C. H. Robinson and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C. H. Robinson $14.87 billion 0.87 $504.89 million $3.48 26.62 Navios Maritime Midstream Partners $83.05 million 0.95 $14.63 million $0.70 5.27

C. H. Robinson has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Midstream Partners. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C. H. Robinson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

C. H. Robinson has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

C. H. Robinson pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.8%. C. H. Robinson pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners pays out 241.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. C. H. Robinson has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for C. H. Robinson and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C. H. Robinson 2 9 7 0 2.28 Navios Maritime Midstream Partners 2 1 0 0 1.33

C. H. Robinson presently has a consensus target price of $81.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.75%. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 94.22%. Given Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Midstream Partners is more favorable than C. H. Robinson.

Profitability

This table compares C. H. Robinson and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C. H. Robinson 3.40% 36.28% 12.20% Navios Maritime Midstream Partners 14.73% 4.64% 2.63%

Summary

C. H. Robinson beats Navios Maritime Midstream Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

C. H. Robinson Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. The company also provides custom broker services; and other logistics services, including fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 73,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, air freight, and ocean carriers. In addition, the company is involved in buying, selling, and marketing of fresh produce, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and other perishable items. Further, it provides transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services outside of North America. The company offers its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (Navios Midstream) is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to own, operate and acquire crude oil tankers under long-term employment contracts, as well as refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers under long-term employment contracts. The Company focuses to charter its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners and large vessel operators. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet consists of six very large crude carriers (VLCCs), which had an average remaining employment term of approximately 4.2 years. Its VLCC vessels include Shinyo Ocean, Shinyo Kannika, Shinyo Saowalak, Shinyo Kieran, C. Dream and Nave Celeste. The Company also provides seaborne shipping services under long-term time charters.

