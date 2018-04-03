Head-To-Head Survey: Dollar Tree (DLTR) & Barnes & Noble (BKS)

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) and Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Barnes & Noble pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Dollar Tree does not pay a dividend. Barnes & Noble pays out 139.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Dollar Tree has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnes & Noble has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dollar Tree and Barnes & Noble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar Tree 0 8 19 1 2.75 Barnes & Noble 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dollar Tree currently has a consensus price target of $107.64, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Dollar Tree’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dollar Tree is more favorable than Barnes & Noble.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of Dollar Tree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Barnes & Noble shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Dollar Tree shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Barnes & Noble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dollar Tree and Barnes & Noble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar Tree 7.71% 18.68% 7.28% Barnes & Noble -3.19% 6.72% 1.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dollar Tree and Barnes & Noble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar Tree $22.25 billion 1.01 $1.71 billion $4.86 19.52 Barnes & Noble $3.89 billion 0.09 $22.02 million $0.43 11.63

Dollar Tree has higher revenue and earnings than Barnes & Noble. Barnes & Noble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollar Tree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dollar Tree beats Barnes & Noble on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise. This segment operates under the under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, as well as 11 distribution centers in the United States and 2 in Canada, and a store support center in Chesapeake, Virginia. The Family Dollar segment operates general merchandise discount retail stores that offer consumable merchandise, which comprise food, tobacco, health and beauty aids, household chemicals, paper products, hardware and automotive supplies, diapers, batteries, and pet food and supplies; and home products, including housewares, home décor, and giftware, as well as domestics, such as blankets, sheets, and towels. It also provides apparel and accessories merchandise comprising clothing, fashion accessories, and shoes; and seasonal and electronics merchandise, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise, as well as personal electronics that comprise pre-paid cellular phones and services, stationery and school supplies, and toys. This segment operates under the Family Dollar brand, 11 distribution centers, and a store support center in Matthews, North Carolina. As of March 1, 2018, the company operated 14,835 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and 5 Canadian provinces. Dollar Tree, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Chesapeake, Virginia.

About Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble, Inc. is a bookseller. The Company is a content and commerce company, which provides access to trade books and other content across its multi-channel distribution platform. It operates in two segments: Barnes & Noble Retail (B&N Retail) and NOOK. The Company is engaged in the sale of trade books (generally hardcover and paperback consumer titles), mass market paperbacks (such as mystery, romance, science fiction and other fiction), children’s books, eBooks and other digital content, textbooks and course-related materials, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafe products and services, educational toys and games, music and movies direct to customers through its bookstores or on www.barnesandnoble.com. The Company also offers a textbook rental option to its customers through barnesandnoble.com. The Company offers its customers a suite of textbook options-new, used, digital and rental.

