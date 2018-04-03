Global Water Resources (GWRS) & SUEZ (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Head to Head Survey

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ: GWRS) and SUEZ (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Global Water Resources and SUEZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Water Resources 14.14% 14.91% 0.87% SUEZ N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Water Resources and SUEZ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Water Resources $31.21 million 5.66 $4.55 million $0.12 75.00 SUEZ $16.96 billion 0.51 $465.10 million $0.40 17.55

SUEZ has higher revenue and earnings than Global Water Resources. SUEZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Water Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Global Water Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. SUEZ pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Global Water Resources pays out 233.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SUEZ pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SUEZ is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Global Water Resources has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUEZ has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Water Resources and SUEZ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Water Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 SUEZ 1 3 2 0 2.17

Global Water Resources currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.22%. Given Global Water Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Water Resources is more favorable than SUEZ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of Global Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SUEZ shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Global Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Water Resources beats SUEZ on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. The Company owns, operates and manages water, wastewater and recycled water utilities in strategically located communities, principally in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. The Company focuses on the issues of water supply and scarcity, and applies principles of water conservation through water reclamation and reuse. As of April 28, 2016, the Company owned nine water and wastewater utilities in communities principally in metropolitan Phoenix. As of April 28, 2016, the Company served over 50,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes within its 332 square miles of certificated service areas. The Company is creating renewable water systems where wastewater from homes is treated and used again for various outdoor applications.

About SUEZ

SUEZ SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management, recycling and waste recovery, water treatment, and consulting services. The company operates in Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, and Other segments. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients; and water, waste, and engineering services. The company also engages in the water management business that covers collection and distribution of water, production of drinking water, wastewater treatment and reuse, management of the water cycle in industry, public-private water partnerships, and water regulations; and recycling and waste recovery business, such as collection and logistics, sorting and dismantling, recovery and treatment, sanitation, maintenance and cleaning, decontamination of sites and soils, delegated waste management, and waste regulations. In addition, it engages in the urban development business that covers water and wastewater infrastructure, environment and waste, urban development and transport, and energy; and engineering and construction contracts and other services. SUEZ SA was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

