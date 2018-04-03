Reviewing ITT (NYSE:ITT) & Federal Signal (FSS)

Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) and ITT (NYSE:ITT) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of ITT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of ITT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITT has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and ITT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 6.86% 12.07% 5.62% ITT 4.39% 14.65% 6.18%

Dividends

Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ITT pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Federal Signal pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ITT pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ITT has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Federal Signal and ITT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 2 0 2.67 ITT 0 1 8 0 2.89

Federal Signal currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.30%. ITT has a consensus price target of $55.71, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. Given ITT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ITT is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal Signal and ITT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $898.50 million 1.46 $61.60 million $0.85 25.66 ITT $2.59 billion 1.62 $113.50 million $2.59 18.32

ITT has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Signal. ITT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ITT beats Federal Signal on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts. Motion Technologies manufactures brake components, shock absorbers and damping technologies for the automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation markets. Interconnect Solutions manufactures and designs a range of engineered connector solutions that makes it possible to transfer signal and power between electronic devices. Control Technologies manufactures equipment, including actuation, valves, and noise and energy absorption components for the aerospace and defense, and industrial markets.

