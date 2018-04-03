Reviewing ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) and Liberty Broadband (LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) and ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Broadband and ITV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband 0 0 3 0 3.00 ITV 1 1 0 0 1.50

Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus target price of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.83%. Given Liberty Broadband’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Liberty Broadband is more favorable than ITV.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Broadband and ITV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband $13.09 million 1,149.69 $2.03 billion $6.00 13.83 ITV $4.78 billion 1.70 $607.17 million $2.30 8.79

Liberty Broadband has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ITV. ITV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Broadband, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Broadband and ITV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband 15,532.30% 22.65% 20.03% ITV N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Broadband has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITV has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ITV pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Liberty Broadband does not pay a dividend. ITV pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Liberty Broadband shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ITV shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Liberty Broadband shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Broadband beats ITV on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc. (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions. Charter is an equity method investment that provides cable services in the United States, offering a range of entertainment, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. Charter offers its customers subscription-based video services, including video on demand (VOD), high definition television, and digital video recorder service, Internet services and voice services. Skyhook’s Wi-Fi location solution can be used to help carriers and emergency personnel offer E-9-1-1 services domestically. Charter offers broadband communications solutions for businesses and carrier organizations.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc operates commercial television channels in the United Kingdom. Its Broadcast & Online segment provides television advertising services; and broadcasts content on its family of free to air and pay channels consisting of ITV, the commercial television channel, as well as the digital channels, such as ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITV Encore, ITVBe, and CITV. It also delivers content across multiple platforms, including itv.com; and pay platforms, including Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services, such as Amazon, Apple iTunes, and Netflix. In addition, this segment operates DTT Multiplex A in the United Kingdom. The companys ITV Studios segment produces programming across a range of genres, including drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment for its own channels and other broadcasters, such as the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, and Sky. This segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters in Australia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the Nordics. In addition, this segments distribution business licenses ITVs finished programs and formats, and third party content internationally. ITV plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

