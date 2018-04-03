Head to Head Survey: LCNB (LCNB) & PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

LCNB (NASDAQ: LCNB) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 23.62% 8.60% 0.97% PacWest Bancorp 30.12% 7.65% 1.56%

Volatility and Risk

LCNB has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LCNB and PacWest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $54.92 million 3.42 $12.97 million $1.27 14.76 PacWest Bancorp $1.18 billion 5.18 $357.81 million $2.92 16.75

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. LCNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PacWest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.1% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of LCNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. LCNB pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PacWest Bancorp pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LCNB and PacWest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 2 0 0 2.00 PacWest Bancorp 0 6 4 1 2.55

LCNB presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.00%. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $54.70, suggesting a potential upside of 11.86%. Given LCNB’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LCNB is more favorable than PacWest Bancorp.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats LCNB on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 34 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Fayette Counties; a loan production office in Franklin County; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 38 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of October 23, 2017, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 83 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country. The Company provides commercial banking services, and deposit and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. It offers products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. In addition, the Company provides investment advisory and asset management services to select clients through Square 1 Asset Management, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank.

