Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pan American Silver to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Pan American Silver has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, meaning that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pan American Silver and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 11 0 3.00 Pan American Silver Competitors 415 1719 1614 67 2.35

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus price target of $21.55, suggesting a potential upside of 35.79%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Pan American Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pan American Silver pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 49.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pan American Silver and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $816.83 million $120.99 million 31.12 Pan American Silver Competitors $1.40 billion $84.21 million 39.16

Pan American Silver’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Pan American Silver. Pan American Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 15.02% 5.03% 3.82% Pan American Silver Competitors -8.65% 3.68% 2.67%

Summary

Pan American Silver beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper. The Company’s operating properties in Mexico include La Colorada Mine, Dolores and Alamo Dorado. The Company’s operating properties in Peru include Huaron Mine and Morococha Mine. The Company’s operating properties in Bolivia include San Vicente. The Company’s operating properties in Argentina include Manantial Espejo. The Company’s development properties include Navidad Property. The La Colorada underground silver mine is located in the Chalchihuites district in Zacatecas State, Mexico, approximately 99 kilometers south of Durango and 156 kilometers northwest of Zacatecas. The La Colorada consists of approximately 60 claims totaling approximately 8,400 hectares.

