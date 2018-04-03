Head to Head Survey: Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) & Dynegy (DYN)

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) and Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and Dynegy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group $411.34 million 4.07 -$17.90 million $0.19 90.11 Dynegy $4.84 billion 0.39 $76.00 million $0.22 60.14

Dynegy has higher revenue and earnings than Pattern Energy Group. Dynegy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pattern Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pattern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Dynegy does not pay a dividend. Pattern Energy Group pays out 889.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pattern Energy Group and Dynegy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group 0 5 8 0 2.62 Dynegy 0 3 5 0 2.63

Pattern Energy Group currently has a consensus price target of $22.88, suggesting a potential upside of 33.67%. Dynegy has a consensus price target of $13.51, suggesting a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Pattern Energy Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pattern Energy Group is more favorable than Dynegy.

Volatility and Risk

Pattern Energy Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynegy has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Pattern Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Pattern Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Dynegy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and Dynegy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group -4.35% 0.34% 0.16% Dynegy 1.57% -11.03% -1.60%

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc. is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement. The Company sells its electricity and environmental attributes, including renewable energy credits (RECs), to local utilities under long-term and fixed-price power purchase agreements (PPAs). The Company’s operating projects are Gulf Wind, Texas; Hatchet Ridge, California; St. Joseph, Manitoba; Spring Valley, Nevada; Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico; Ocotillo, California; South Kent, Ontario; El Arrayan, Chile; Panhandle 1, Texas; Panhandle 2, Texas; Grand, Ontario; Post Rock, Kansas; Lost Creek, Missouri; K2, Ontario; Logan’s Gap, Texas, Amazon Wind Farm Fowler Ridge, Indiana, and Armow Wind power facility in Ontario, Canada.

Dynegy Company Profile

Dynegy Inc. (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity. Dynegy sells electric energy, capacity and ancillary services on a wholesale basis from its power generation facilities. Its customers include Regional Transmission Organization (RTOs) and Independent System Operators (ISOs), integrated utilities, municipalities, electric cooperatives, transmission and distribution utilities, industrial customers, power marketers, financial participants, such as banks and hedge funds, other power generators and commercial end-users. It has three segments: Midwest segment (GEN-MW), West segment (GEN-WE) and Northeast segment (GEN-NE). Its wholly owned subsidiary is Dynegy Holdings Inc. (DHI).

