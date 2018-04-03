Head to Head Survey: RealNetworks (RNWK) and Sogou (SOGO)

RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) and Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get RealNetworks alerts:

This table compares RealNetworks and Sogou’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealNetworks -14.49% -26.17% -17.36% Sogou N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RealNetworks and Sogou’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealNetworks $78.72 million 1.38 -$16.30 million N/A N/A Sogou $908.36 million 3.57 $82.20 million $0.29 28.14

Sogou has higher revenue and earnings than RealNetworks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RealNetworks and Sogou, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealNetworks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sogou 0 1 2 0 2.67

RealNetworks currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.14%. Sogou has a consensus price target of $13.77, suggesting a potential upside of 68.71%. Given RealNetworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RealNetworks is more favorable than Sogou.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of RealNetworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Sogou shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of RealNetworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sogou beats RealNetworks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc. creates applications and services that enable to connect with digital media. The Company connects consumers with their digital media directly and through partners, focusing on supporting various network, devices, media types and social networks. It operates through three segments: Consumer Media, Mobile Services and Games. Within its Consumer Media business, its RealPlayer media player software includes features and services that enable consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. The Mobile Services segment consists of digital media services it provides to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings. It develops, publishes, licenses and distributes casual games.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc. is a search and Internet company. The Company’s Sogou Search is a search engine in China. Its cross-language search service enables users to discover English content on the Internet by querying in Chinese and reading content that it has translated into Chinese. The Company’s products and services include Sogu Search, Sogou Input Method and other products. Sogou Input Method is a cloud-based Chinese language input software. Its Chinese language input software enables users to type in Chinese. Sogou Input Method anticipates users’ search intentions in real-time and allows users to search directly with Sogou Search. The Company offer users general and vertical search services through its Website and its mobile search application. The features of Sogou Search include query suggestion, query correction, search snippets, Webpage translation and search result recommendations.

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.