Head to Head Survey: Svenska Cellulosa SCA (SVCBY) versus The Competition

Svenska Cellulosa SCA (OTCMKTS: SVCBY) is one of 4 public companies in the “Paper & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Svenska Cellulosa SCA to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Svenska Cellulosa SCA pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Svenska Cellulosa SCA pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paper & allied products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 35.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Svenska Cellulosa SCA lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Svenska Cellulosa SCA and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Cellulosa SCA $1.95 billion $16.62 billion 33.65 Svenska Cellulosa SCA Competitors $6.60 billion $4.61 billion 23.61

Svenska Cellulosa SCA’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Svenska Cellulosa SCA. Svenska Cellulosa SCA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Svenska Cellulosa SCA has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Cellulosa SCA’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Svenska Cellulosa SCA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Cellulosa SCA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Svenska Cellulosa SCA Competitors 3 29 28 2 2.47

As a group, “Paper & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 51.98%. Given Svenska Cellulosa SCA’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Svenska Cellulosa SCA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Cellulosa SCA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Cellulosa SCA 242.91% 3.73% 1.89% Svenska Cellulosa SCA Competitors 86.09% 8.75% 3.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of shares of all “Paper & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of shares of all “Paper & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Svenska Cellulosa SCA competitors beat Svenska Cellulosa SCA on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Svenska Cellulosa SCA

Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB is a Sweden-based forest products company that develops solid-wood products, pulp, kraftliner, publication papers and renewable energy. The Company consists of five business units: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, Renewable Energy, and supporting unit Sourcing & Logistics. The Forest unit comprises management of over two million hectares forestland, which is used for timber production. The operations consist of procurement of timber from and the service to private forest owners. The Wood unit consists of sawmills, wood processing units, distribution and wholesale operations. The Pulp unit comprises pulp mill production. The Paper unit manufactures packaging paper and publication papers. The Renewable Energy comprises wind power, forest-based biofuels unit and pellet mills. The Sourcing & Logistics unit provides sea and land transport service within Europe and other overseas destinations.

