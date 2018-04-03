Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Healthcare Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 457,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3,326.33, a PE ratio of 127.43, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 571.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 46,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.6 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.3 billion.

