HEAT Price Up 40.3% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:HEAT)

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One HEAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003604 BTC on major exchanges including Heat Wallet, Cryptopia, C-CEX and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, HEAT has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar. HEAT has a market cap of $8.91 million and $2,108.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003137 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00719062 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00182514 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038798 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00127679 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00030687 BTC.

HEAT Profile

HEAT uses the hashing algorithm. HEAT’s total supply is 33,412,328 coins. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Heat Ledger is a cryptocurrency written in Java that aims to solve scalability problems associated with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Heat Ledger offers sidechain solutions for corporate and personal use, and has a built-in decentralized “coin-to-coin” exchange, that allows users to trade cryptoassets between themselves or even fiat currency pegged assets. Hear Ledger's block rewards are given out according to a traditional Proof of Stake system and a new Proof of Presence system that checks for nodes that host the block files online. “

Buying and Selling HEAT

HEAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Heat Wallet, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy HEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEAT must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

