HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €90.00 Price Target by UBS Analysts

UBS set a €90.00 ($111.11) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Monday, March 26th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($107.41) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group set a €96.00 ($118.52) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Commerzbank set a €107.00 ($132.10) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €94.00 ($116.05) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €95.26 ($117.61).

Shares of HEI opened at €79.78 ($98.49) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a one year high of €96.00 ($118.52).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

