HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €83.00 ($102.47) price target by equities researchers at Cfra in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. Deutsche Bank set a €102.50 ($126.54) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Commerzbank set a €107.00 ($132.10) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a €101.00 ($124.69) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €100.00 ($123.46) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €95.26 ($117.61).

ETR HEI opened at €79.78 ($98.49) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a fifty-two week high of €96.00 ($118.52).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

