Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Head to Head Survey

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ: HMNY) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Helios and Matheson Analytics and Altisource Portfolio Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios and Matheson Analytics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 2 0 0 2.00

Helios and Matheson Analytics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 24.02%. Given Helios and Matheson Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Helios and Matheson Analytics is more favorable than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Helios and Matheson Analytics and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios and Matheson Analytics -1,272.83% -2,850.78% -411.49% Altisource Portfolio Solutions 33.47% 39.07% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helios and Matheson Analytics and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios and Matheson Analytics $6.76 million 16.40 -$7.38 million N/A N/A Altisource Portfolio Solutions $899.56 million 0.52 $308.89 million $2.80 9.64

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Helios and Matheson Analytics.

Volatility and Risk

Helios and Matheson Analytics has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Helios and Matheson Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Helios and Matheson Analytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Company Profile

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company’s business processes, vendor and electronic payment management software and behavioral science-based analytics manage outcomes for marketplace participants. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Services. The Mortgage Services segment provides loan servicers, originators, rental property investors and real estate consumers with products, services and technologies. The Financial Services segment provides collection services to debt originators and servicers and customer relationship management services. The Technology Services segment provides software and data analytics solutions that support management of mortgage and real estate activities and marketplace transactions across mortgage and real estate lifecycles and information technology infrastructure management services.

