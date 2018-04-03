Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNY)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.49. 3,722,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 5,657,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on Helios and Matheson Analytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Helios and Matheson Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Helios and Matheson Analytics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMNY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) Shares Down 6.4%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/helios-and-matheson-analytics-hmny-shares-down-6-4.html.

About Helios and Matheson Analytics

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Helios and Matheson Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios and Matheson Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.