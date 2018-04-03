Hellenic Telecom Organization (HLTOY) and TELE2 (TLTZY) Head to Head Survey

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS: HLTOY) and TELE2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hellenic Telecom Organization and TELE2, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hellenic Telecom Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A TELE2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Hellenic Telecom Organization pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TELE2 pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. TELE2 pays out -95.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hellenic Telecom Organization shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hellenic Telecom Organization and TELE2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hellenic Telecom Organization 3.55% 8.81% 3.17% TELE2 3.87% 6.67% 2.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hellenic Telecom Organization and TELE2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hellenic Telecom Organization $4.33 billion 1.51 $154.92 million N/A N/A TELE2 $3.31 billion 1.72 -$229.35 million ($0.22) -25.66

Hellenic Telecom Organization has higher revenue and earnings than TELE2.

Volatility and Risk

Hellenic Telecom Organization has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELE2 has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hellenic Telecom Organization beats TELE2 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE) is engaged in the provision of telecommunications and related services. The Company offers a range of telecommunications services, including fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband services, pay television and information and communications technology (ICT) solutions. Its segments include OTE, COSMOTE group, TELEKOM ROMANIA and Other. In Greece, the Company is also involved in maritime communications, real-estate and professional training. The Company’s OTE segment provides fixed-line services, Internet access services, ICT services and television services in Greece. The COSMOTE group segment offers mobile telecommunications services in Greece, Albania and Romania. The TELEKOM ROMANIA segment provides fixed-line services, Internet access services, ICT services and television services in Romania. The Other segment consists of other operations of the Company.

About TELE2

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions. As of March 22, 2017, the company served approximately 17 million customers in 9 countries, including Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Austria, and Germany, as well as internationally. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

