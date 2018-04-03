Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 88 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 928,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $844,032,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,089.34.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,006.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $716,870.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $817.02 and a 12 month high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.36 earnings per share.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,018.01, for a total value of $4,072,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,415.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,164.43, for a total value of $6,625,606.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,353.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $53,040,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

