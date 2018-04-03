Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) PT Set at €100.00 by UBS

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €100.00 ($123.46) price target by equities researchers at UBS in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($166.67) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase set a €109.00 ($134.57) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €115.00 ($141.98) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €144.00 ($177.78) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €121.58 ($150.10).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €106.85 ($131.91) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($160.06).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

