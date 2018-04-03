Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €115.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €115.00 ($141.98) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($135.80) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase set a €109.00 ($134.57) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. UBS set a €104.00 ($128.40) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group set a €130.00 ($160.49) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($166.67) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €121.58 ($150.10).

Shares of HEN3 remained flat at $€106.85 ($131.91) during midday trading on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($160.06).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

