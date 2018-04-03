Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.42) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.49) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Friday, March 23rd.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

LON BOOT opened at GBX 295 ($4.08) on Friday. Henry Boot has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220.50 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 354 ($4.89).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This is an increase from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/henry-boots-boot-hold-rating-reiterated-at-numis-securities-updated.html.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC is a land development, property investment and development, and construction company. The Company sources and acquires land; promotes planning consents; acquires, develops, manages or sells investment properties and service constructors with plant; runs its Private Finance Initiative (PFI) project, and refurbishes and constructs buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.