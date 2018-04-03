Herc (HRI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.76. 208,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,354. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,844.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 2.34.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). Herc had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Herc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $22,432,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herc by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 340,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 251,552 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $13,038,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $9,840,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Herc by 2,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 161,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 155,709 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

