Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,502 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Heritage Commerce worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 9.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $630.62, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $17.28.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 11.46%. sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $379,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,022.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Heritage Bank of Commerce (the Bank), provides a range of banking services. The Bank is a California state-chartered multi-community independent bank that offers a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees.

