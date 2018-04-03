Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a research note released on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00.

“We believe the results demonstrate the superior product profile of HTX-011 in post-operative pain management compared to the current standard of care. We raise our PT from $28 to $35.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HRTX. BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 target price on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price target on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,784.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.86. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 641.87% and a negative return on equity of 230.70%. equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $151,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 192,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,008.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,584 shares of company stock worth $6,141,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,340,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

