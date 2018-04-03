Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hertz Global worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the fourth quarter valued at $4,537,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 611.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Shares of HTZ stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $1,661.99, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). Hertz Global had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robin Kramer sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $107,201.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,378.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs lowered their price target on Hertz Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Macquarie raised Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/hertz-global-holdings-inc-htz-shares-bought-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.