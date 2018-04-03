Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 21,235 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,235 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,351,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,118,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,781,000 after buying an additional 172,483 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,526,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after buying an additional 1,029,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $27,485.18, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 49,921 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $748,815.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $11,835,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,167,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,064,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,108,834 shares of company stock worth $73,481,372 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Maxim Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 23rd. OTR Global lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

