Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $13.00 target price on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Hi-Crush Partners from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

HCLP traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $10.20. 2,883,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $944.78, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.18. Hi-Crush Partners has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.70%. sell-side analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 43,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP is an integrated producer, transporter, marketer and distributor of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to manage the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. Its reserves consist of northern white sand, a resource in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States.

