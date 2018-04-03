California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 27,915 Shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.74% of Hibbett Sports worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $3,589,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,278 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 82,688 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 80,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $491.93, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.37 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HIBB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

In related news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,314. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories.

