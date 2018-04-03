General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Lessened by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,193 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in General Electric by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,375,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after buying an additional 593,686 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in General Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 775,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in General Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,588,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,756,000 after buying an additional 360,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 958,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after buying an additional 36,870 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

GE opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117,041.13, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. General Electric’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/hills-bank-trust-co-sells-22193-shares-of-general-electric-ge-updated.html.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.