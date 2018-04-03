Himax Technologies (HIMX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Vetr raised shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.86 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.44 on Monday. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $1,060.16, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,502.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products.

