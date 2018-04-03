HitCoin (CRYPTO:HTC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HitCoin (CURRENCY:HTC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, HitCoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HitCoin has a total market cap of $813,620.00 and $464.00 worth of HitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.88 or 0.04539460 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001337 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012906 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007441 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015966 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012987 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HitCoin Profile

HitCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. HitCoin’s total supply is 20,996,318,099 coins and its circulating supply is 10,996,318,099 coins. HitCoin’s official website is hitcoininfo.com.

HitCoin Coin Trading

HitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy HitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

