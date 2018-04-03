Hive Project Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.63 Million (HVN)

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Hive Project token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Hive Project has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. Hive Project has a market capitalization of $16.63 million and $23,390.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003129 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00711552 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013520 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00187956 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039187 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00030553 BTC.

Hive Project Token Profile

Hive Project was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. Hive Project’s official website is www.hive-project.net. Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net.

Hive Project Token Trading

Hive Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Hive Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

