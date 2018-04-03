Honeywell International (HON) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Honeywell’s diversified business portfolio has the potential to earn consistent above-average returns and mitigate operating risks. The company’s diligent focus on working capital management, free cash flow generation and a conservative balance sheet remain key positive attributes amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. With a flexible yet disciplined focus on cost and productivity, Honeywell remains focused on increasing its presence in high-growth regions. Also, the company’s balanced mix of long- and short-cycle businesses, along with a decent organic growth in new products and expansion in high-growth regions auger well on a long-term perspective. The stock has outperformed the industry in past one year. However, the company is susceptible to material price inflation, which erodes its profitability. Given its international presence, Honeywell also faces unfavorable foreign currency movements.”

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

NYSE HON remained flat at $$142.43 on Tuesday. 1,006,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,761. The firm has a market cap of $108,671.80, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $122.40 and a 1-year high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Alternative Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 344,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 333,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 64,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/honeywell-international-hon-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.