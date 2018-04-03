Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,038,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,003,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,893 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2,358.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,115,000 after buying an additional 325,653 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 22.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,267,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $321,367,000 after buying an additional 417,770 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Honeywell International from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.73.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108,671.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.40 and a 1-year high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Honeywell International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/honeywell-international-inc-hon-shares-bought-by-capital-planning-advisors-llc-updated.html.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.