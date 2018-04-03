Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92,279 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $37,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,575,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,296,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,530,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,918,100,000 after buying an additional 207,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,880,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $748,439,000 after buying an additional 193,523 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,712,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,969,000 after buying an additional 317,562 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,747,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,113,000 after buying an additional 65,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.73.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $108,671.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.40 and a 12-month high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

