Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 527 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,713,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,626,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,038,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,003,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,530,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,918,100,000 after acquiring an additional 207,142 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,405,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,396,000 after acquiring an additional 714,881 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,003,000 after acquiring an additional 629,221 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.73.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.40 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The firm has a market cap of $108,671.80, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Honeywell International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

