HOQU (HQX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,524.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta and IDEX. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $13,524.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 30.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003110 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00717966 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00183875 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038836 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030829 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 888,888,000 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

