Horan Securities Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 139,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 140,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.88 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $255,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $199,865.19, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

