Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

HNL opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. Horizon North Logistics has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$2.28.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). Horizon North Logistics had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of C$82.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.45 million.

Several analysts have commented on HNL shares. Scotiabank set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.90 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.15 to C$1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon North Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.08.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc, a remote resource development service company, provides workforce accommodation solutions, camp management and catering services, and road and access matting solutions. It operates through two segments, Camps & Catering, and Rentals & Logistics. The Camps & Catering segment offers workforce accommodation, camp rental, and catering services; and manufactures and sells camps, as well as provides related transportation and installation services.

