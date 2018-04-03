Host Marriott L P (HST) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Host Marriott L P (NYSE:HST) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Host Marriott L P earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1993513465558 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Marriott L P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Host Marriott L P and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Host Marriott L P and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Marriott L P in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Marriott L P and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of HST traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,036,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,422. Host Marriott L P has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $13,683.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Host Marriott L P (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Host Marriott L P had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Host Marriott L P will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Host Marriott L P’s payout ratio is 47.34%.

Host Marriott L P Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 87 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

