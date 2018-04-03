Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares were down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 230,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 443,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Houston American Energy (HUSA) Stock Price Down 3.3%” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/houston-american-energy-husa-stock-price-down-3-3.html.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.