RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €18.00 ($22.22) target price from research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

RWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs set a €27.60 ($34.07) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BNP Paribas set a €14.50 ($17.90) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase set a €18.50 ($22.84) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Commerzbank set a €19.40 ($23.95) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.20 ($26.17).

Get RWE alerts:

FRA:RWE remained flat at $€20.06 ($24.77) on Monday. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($17.72) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($28.74).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “RWE (RWE) PT Set at €18.00 by HSBC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/hsbc-analysts-give-rwe-rwe-a-18-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft, an electricity and gas company, generates, distributes, and sells electricity, as well as produces, distributes, and sells gas. It operates through Conventional Power Generation, Trading/Gas Midstream, and Innogy segments. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and pumped-storage and run-of-river power plants, as well as generates heat.

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.