HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 680 ($9.55) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 850 ($11.93) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.83) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.42) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 761 ($10.68).

HSBA remained flat at $GBX 665.40 ($9.34) during mid-day trading on Monday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 618 ($8.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 798.60 ($11.21).

In other news, insider Iain Mackay sold 3,469 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.77), for a total value of £24,144.24 ($33,891.41). Also, insider Laura May Lung Cha purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,210 ($87.17) per share, with a total value of £496,800 ($697,361.03). Insiders have sold 212,533 shares of company stock valued at $151,337,073 over the last 90 days.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

