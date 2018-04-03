HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) in a report published on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a GBX 430 ($5.94) price target on the stock.

ISAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.53) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 825 ($11.40) price target on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 620 ($8.57) to GBX 550 ($7.60) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 810 ($11.19) price target on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.74) price target on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 602.65 ($8.33).

Get Inmarsat alerts:

LON:ISAT remained flat at $GBX 362.10 ($5.00) on Monday. Inmarsat has a 52-week low of GBX 381.20 ($5.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 865 ($11.95).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Inmarsat (ISAT) Receives Hold Rating from HSBC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/hsbc-reiterates-hold-rating-for-inmarsat-isat-updated-updated.html.

Inmarsat Company Profile

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.