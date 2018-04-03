Hshare Price Reaches $5.63 (HSR)

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Hshare has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hshare has a market cap of $241.27 million and approximately $13.98 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hshare coin can now be bought for about $5.63 or 0.00076897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoolCoin, OKEx, Cryptopia and Coinnest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00020184 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hshare

Hshare (CRYPTO:HSR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 42,819,546 coins. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hshare’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hshare is a dual network blockchain comprised both of a blockchain-based network and a DAG-based network. It allows for anonymous transactions through the use of zero proof technology. The blockchain-based side of Hshare features a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency. “

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Kucoin, CoolCoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Binance, Abucoins, EXX, Coinnest, Trade Satoshi, ZB.COM, Huobi, Gate.io, C-CEX and ACX. It is not possible to buy Hshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hshare must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

