HTMLCOIN (HTML) 24 Hour Volume Tops $166,640.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $24.33 million and $166,640.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017006 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2014. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 94,004,397,754 coins and its circulating supply is 65,837,157,495 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. It is not currently possible to purchase HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.