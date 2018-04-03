HubSpot (HUBS) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HubSpot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HubSpot from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS lowered shares of HubSpot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.19.

Shares of HUBS opened at $107.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,100.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.39 and a beta of 1.93. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $667,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kinzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $2,276,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,783,170.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $10,920,935. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in HubSpot by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,898,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. Its software platform features integrated applications to help businesses to convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and customers to become promoters of those businesses.

