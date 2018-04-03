Hudson Ltd (HUD) Given $18.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hudson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hudson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Hudson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS started coverage on Hudson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Hudson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

HUD stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 115,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,986. Hudson has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.97 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd is a travel concession operator in the continental United States and Canada. The Company operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

