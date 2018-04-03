Humaniq Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $21.30 million and approximately $439,854.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001764 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and EtherDelta.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003115 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00719518 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00182132 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038810 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 184,194,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,862,944 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.co. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex, EtherDelta and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humaniq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.