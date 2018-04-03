Humaniq (HMQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $442,423.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Humaniq has a total market cap of $21.48 million and approximately $442,423.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, Liqui, YoBit and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003114 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00719670 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00182062 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00031034 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq’s genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 184,194,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,862,944 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.co. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, EtherDelta, Liqui and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

